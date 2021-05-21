Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.59.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$28.73 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.65.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,188,517.85. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

