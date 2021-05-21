Traders Purchase High Volume of Cummins Call Options (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,314% compared to the typical daily volume of 651 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

CMI stock opened at $255.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.15. Cummins has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.