Investors Buy High Volume of Canoo Put Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,706 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,295% compared to the typical volume of 696 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canoo by 1,405.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $5,269,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.