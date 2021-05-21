MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $540.00. The stock had previously closed at $487.20, but opened at $457.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $440.65, with a volume of 12,128 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,938.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

