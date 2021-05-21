Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THRY opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Analysts expect that Thryv will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 247,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $4,687,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,969 shares of company stock worth $8,373,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

