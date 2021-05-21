Genesco (NYSE:GCO) PT Raised to $65.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.