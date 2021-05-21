Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.71. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 15,776 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

