Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Integrated Products traded as high as $98.79 and last traded at $98.79, with a volume of 32621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

