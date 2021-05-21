Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKYA) Quiet Period To End on May 26th

Akoya Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AKYA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 26th. Akoya Biosciences had issued 6,580,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $131,600,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Akoya Biosciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AKYA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $21.61 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

