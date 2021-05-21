ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $126.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

