Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Puma has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.