K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

