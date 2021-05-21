Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $441.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $563,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

