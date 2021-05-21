$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to report sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.40 million, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $638.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

