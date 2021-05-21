Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$46.50 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.50.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

