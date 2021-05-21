JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$24.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE:ALA opened at C$24.14 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.