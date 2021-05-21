Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

PUMP opened at $9.88 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 3.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

