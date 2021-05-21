Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

