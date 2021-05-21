Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

ABX stock opened at C$29.90 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

