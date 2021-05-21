Vine Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vine Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vine Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

VEI stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $16,284,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

