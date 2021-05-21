Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.36.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$40.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.84. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

