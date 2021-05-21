Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

