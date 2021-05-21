Truist Securiti Weighs in on KnowBe4, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KnowBe4 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

KNBE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

