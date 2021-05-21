Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires £20,647.50 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers acquired 8,259 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

LON WIX opened at GBX 260.82 ($3.41) on Friday. Wickes Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

