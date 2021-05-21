Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires £20,647.50 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers acquired 8,259 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).
LON WIX opened at GBX 260.82 ($3.41) on Friday. Wickes Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).
