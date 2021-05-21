Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys £57,285 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Friday. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock has a market cap of £24.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,684.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,676.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

