Piper Sandler Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

