Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells £1,983,510 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

PRU opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($19.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,536.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,396.64. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.