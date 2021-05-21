Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells £1,983,510 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).
PRU opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($19.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,536.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,396.64. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
