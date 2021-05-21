Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

