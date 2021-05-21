WandX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,559.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 41% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WandX has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $361,492.46 and $4,559.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.01160177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.09747825 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

