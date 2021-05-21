OpenDAO Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.01160177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.09747825 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.