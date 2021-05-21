Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Shares Down 0.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 30,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 113,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFHT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $93,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

