CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 85,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 141,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.85.

About CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.