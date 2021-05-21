Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Shares Down 0.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 30,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 113,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

