Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 219,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,087. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

