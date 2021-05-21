ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $2,588.47

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,588.47 or 0.06434270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $75.92 million and $299,723.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00074736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.01159407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.54 or 0.09720583 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

