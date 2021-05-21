Megacoin Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $444,652.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00512372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,501,433 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

