SmartCash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $19.15 million and $1.31 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,229.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.95 or 0.06885384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $805.13 or 0.02001342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00512372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00178224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.36 or 0.00729207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00477573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00444910 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

