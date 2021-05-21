VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. VIDY has a market cap of $24.57 million and $2.52 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00074736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.01159407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.54 or 0.09720583 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

