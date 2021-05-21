Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. Approximately 433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.