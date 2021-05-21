Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.16 million.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

