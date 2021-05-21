FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 65,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 945% from the average daily volume of 6,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

About FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

