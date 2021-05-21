Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. 2,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

