VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Shares Up 2.2%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 337,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 564,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-derived products; and cannabis-infused chocolates, vapes, kief, live rosin, bubble hash, brick hash, and shatter and wax solvent extracts under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Fireside-X, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

