Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.32. 100,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 49,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNENF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.