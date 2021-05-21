BitGreen Price Down 78.6% Over Last 7 Days (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $45,152.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00277063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003738 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

