GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $225.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

