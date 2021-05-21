Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76). 193,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 487,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.71).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KETL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £593.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

