PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 7,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 47,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.93%.

About PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.