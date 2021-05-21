Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €40.86 ($48.07) and last traded at €41.74 ($49.11). Approximately 113,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.74 ($50.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.09 and a 200-day moving average of €38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

