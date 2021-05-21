AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Up 0.4%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 3,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

